Kids and Chemicals: PFAS Exposure and the Metabolism

Per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances (PFAS) are used in numerous consumer products such as food packaging, textiles, apparel, and non-stick cookware. PFAS are linked to adverse health outcomes, including liver and kidney damage, reproductive and developmental harm, immune system impairment, and certain cancers. Due to their persistence in the environment, these toxic chemicals have been dubbed "forever chemicals."

PFAS exposure during key developmental periods (such as adolescence or childhood) is a particular concern because of important metabolic tissue growth. During this crucial period, cells become specialized to carry out distinct functions. Examining the effects of PFAS on metabolisms is key to fully comprehending consequences of exposure.

Dr. Jesse Goodrich will discuss a recent study, Metabolic Signatures of Youth Exposure to Mixtures of Per- and Polyfluoroalkyl Substances: A Multi-Cohort Study. The multi-cohort study is the first study to comprehensively examine effects of exposures to PFAS mixtures on human metabolisms.

Featured Speakers

Jesse Goodrich, PhD is Assistant Professor of Population and Public Health Sciences at the University of Southern California. His current research focuses on using metabolomic measures to understand the biological mechanisms underlying the relationship between exposure to persistent organic chemicals and susceptibility to Type 2 diabetes in children and young adults.

This webinar is hosted by the CHE-Alaska Partnership, which is coordinated by Alaska Community Action on Toxics (ACAT).